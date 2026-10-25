Voter Turnout Was 16.04% As At 4:00 p.m.

Voter turnout stood at 16.04% as at 4 p.m., the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced at its latest briefing. At the same time during the previous presidential election in 2021, turnout had been 24.12%.

The highest turnout was recorded in Sofia’s 23rd electoral constituency, at 25.9%. The lowest was in Kardzhali, at 6.77%.

At that point, four complaints and 50 reports had been received. The complaints concerned violations at polling station commissions, violations of voters’ rights, and one allegation of vote-buying in Pleven.