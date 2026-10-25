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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

БЪЛГАРИЯ ИЗБИРА ПРЕЗИДЕНТ * * * Към 16:00 ч. избирателната активност е 16,04%, най-висока е в 23 МИР София, съобщиха от ЦИК * * * БНТ със специална програма за президентските избори до края на вечерта

Voter Turnout Was 16.04% As At 4:00 p.m.

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Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
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цик 590 000 души имат право глас вота неделя

Voter turnout stood at 16.04% as at 4 p.m., the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced at its latest briefing. At the same time during the previous presidential election in 2021, turnout had been 24.12%.

The highest turnout was recorded in Sofia’s 23rd electoral constituency, at 25.9%. The lowest was in Kardzhali, at 6.77%.

At that point, four complaints and 50 reports had been received. The complaints concerned violations at polling station commissions, violations of voters’ rights, and one allegation of vote-buying in Pleven.

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