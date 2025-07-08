Welcome, Bulgaria! The Council of the EU Congratulated Bulgaria on Joining the Euro Area

Welcome, Bulgaria! — the Council of the EU wrote on the social network X, following the unanimous vote by the Union’s Finance Ministers in favour of Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area on July 8.
Historic Moment: Bulgaria Is Now a Member of the Eurozone
The post includes a video highlighting the benefits of adopting the euro as the country’s national currency, effective from January 1, 2026.
Welcome, Bulgaria!
EU economy and finance ministers have approved #Bulgaria's entry into the euro area.
From 1 January 2026, will start using the euro and enjoy the benefits of joining the single currency.
