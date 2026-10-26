Who Did GERB and MRF Supporters Vote For in Yesterday's First Round of Presidential Election?

Around 120,000 GERB supporters voted in this election. Nearly half of them backed Andrey Gyurov, while one-fifth supported Iliana Iotova, according to an analysis by the Myara polling agency. Its analysis also estimates that around 50,000 Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) supporters turned out to vote. Nearly half of them voted for Iotova, while the rest were divided among various other candidates, including Gyurov.

In the elections held several months ago, GERB’s electorate numbered well over 400,000, while MRF had more than 200,000 voters. The demobilisation of both electorates is clearly evident, Myara notes

Vertical Profile

More than 62% of the votes for Iotova and Valchev came from voters who had supported Progressive Bulgaria in April, almost 5% from GERB–UDF, 4.6% from We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB), 4% from MRF, 1.5% from Vazrazhdane and 10% from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP).

For Gyurov and Kandev, almost 57% of the votes came from voters who had supported WCC–DB in the April election, 12% from GERB–SDS, nearly 12% from Progressive Bulgaria, 2.4% from MRF and 1% from Vazrazhdane.

Horizontal Profile

Almost 71% of voters who voted both yesterday and in April and had supported Progressive Bulgaria voted for Yotova and Valchev, 12% for Gyurov and Kandev, just over 8% for Kostadinov and Volgin, 1.6% for Vasilev and Manov, 1.4% for Hristanov and Cherkezova, and 1% for Mihaylov and Mateeva.

More than 86% of voters who voted both yesterday and in April and had supported WCC–DB voted for Gyurov and Kandev, 7.6% for Yotova and Valchev, 1.3% for Kostadinov and Volgin, and 1% for Hristanov and Cherkezova.

Among GERB–UDF voters from April who turned out yesterday, the largest share voted for Gyurov and Kandev (46.2%), followed by Yotova and Valchev (20.3%), Kostadinov and Volgin (8.5%), Vasilev and Manov and Mihaylov and Mateeva (2% each), and Hristanov and Cherkezova (0.7%).

Among MRF voters from April who turned out yesterday, the largest share voted for Iotova and Valchev (almost 42%), followed by Gyurov and Kandev (22%), Vasilev and Manov (almost 4%), Kostadinov and Volgin and Mihaylov and Mateeva (2.4% each), and Hristanov and Cherkezova (0.8%).