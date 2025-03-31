According to Teodora Georgieva, the fire at her mother's home is linked to her work as a European prosecutor.

There is no evidence to suggest that the death of 75-year-old Rumyana Georgieva, the mother of Bulgarian European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva, resulted from violent causes, Pleven District Prosecutor's Office said on March 31. Rumyana Georgieva was found dead after a fire at her home in the village of Beglezh, Pleven region, in the early hours of February 15.

An expert's report ruled out deliberate arson. It suggests two possible causes for the fire: negligence while smoking or improper use of a solid fuel stove. Surveillance camera footage, which includes the area of the burned house, has been reviewed. No individuals or vehicles were identified between the afternoon hours of February 14 and the morning of February 15 that could be connected to any malicious activity at the scene.

Forensic experts report that the elderly woman's body was severely burned, which makes it impossible to definitively determine the exact cause of death. No injuries or signs of violence were found. There was no damage to the soft tissues, including the neck area, leading to the conclusion that there was no pressure applied to the neck. Alcohol and the medication metoprolol were found in Rumyana Georgieva's blood, which could have triggered heart failure. The woman had underlying health conditions that may have caused sudden cardiac arrest

More than 20 witnesses have been questioned in the case. There were no reports of threats against her, nor did she ever indicate that she had been threatened. At the request of Bulgarian European prosecutor Teodora Georgieva, who is the daughter of the deceased, the investigation has been transferred to a National Investigation Service investigator by order of acting chief prosecutor, Borislav Sarafov.

In statements to the media, Teodora Georgieva linked the fire to her work as a European prosecutor and investigations she was involved in. Recently, the European Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an administrative enquiry into potential misconduct by the Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva. The following day, she was temporarily suspended from her position in an unprecedented move. The office of Laura Kövesi has not disclosed the reasons for this decision.

Video recordings were also circulated by a source who identified themselves as "Pepi the Euro" claiming to show Teodora Georgieva. She stated that she had been threatened in connection with an investigation into the expansion project of the gas storage facility in Chiren. These statements of hers sparked heated political debate.