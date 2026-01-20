Bulgaria’s “Get to Know Bulgaria” Movement Marks 60 Years of Inspiring Travel

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
национално движение опознай българия ndash 100 национални туристически обекта става години
Снимка: BTA/archive

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the national movement “Get to Know Bulgaria – 100 National Tourist Sites”. It was established in 1966 on the initiative of the Bulgarian Tourist Union to promote the country’s most significant cultural, historical and natural landmarks.

From an early age, Yuri Treyman travelled across Bulgaria with his parents, collecting stamps from the 100 national tourist sites. Today, he is once again travelling around the country, but this time together with his grandson.

Yuri Treyman, photographer:
“To begin with, I visited these places as a small child with my parents and I have very fond memories. Then, ten years ago, right on Mount Stoletov at Shipka, I bought the map of the 100 tourist sites together with my grandson. The second journey is simply the story of a grandfather and a grandson. He was six at the time, now he is sixteen. We have already collected 100 stamps, although despite the map saying ‘100 tourist sites’, in reality there are around 120 stamps. We have a bronze badge, we have a silver badge, and now we are hoping soon to get the gold one as well.”

As a photographer, Yuri always carries his camera with him, but not to photograph the sites themselves. Instead, he uses it to capture every moment spent with his grandson.

Yuri Treyman, photographer:
“For me, it is something unique, because you don’t often get the chance to be alone with your grandchildren. This is our own ‘men’s agreement’. Travelling across Bulgaria, choosing which towns to visit and which stamps to collect creates a special kind of connection. I hope it will stay in his memory too, but for me it is unforgettable.”

Together, they have already collected more than 100 stamps. Over the years, it has become clear that the number of sites included in the movement has grown significantly.

Lachezar Lazarov, Executive Secretary of the Bulgarian Tourist Union:
“Until 2003, when the national movement was effectively revived, the number of sites was 100. After 2003, they gradually increased due to the strong interest from museums and historical sites wishing to join the movement. At present, the paper passport contains 176 boxes representing 248 sites. In other words, there are currently 248 sites.”

Lachezar Lazarov, Executive Secretary of the Bulgarian Tourist Union:
“The most visited sites are Tsarevets Fortress, the Shipka Memorial Church, the museums of Vasil Levski, Hristo Botev and Ivan Vazov – perhaps also because of their geographical proximity, as the three towns are close to one another – the Belogradchik Rocks, Baba Vida Fortress, and last year one of the most visited sites was the Heraclea Sintica fortress. As you can see, extensive excavations were carried out there, and this immediately had an impact on visitor numbers.”

While some people still feel a strong attachment to the traditional paper booklet, since 2023 stamps can also be collected digitally.

Lachezar Lazarov, Executive Secretary of the Bulgarian Tourist Union:
“Yes, it is now possible to collect stamps entirely digitally. The introduction of digital stamps began at the end of 2023. In the first year, 80,000 users downloaded the application and started collecting digital stamps. Last year, their number exceeded 100,000. Together with those who continue to buy the paper passport, more than 100,000 people join the movement every year.”

Kristiana Brezinska:
“When I was little, I had a booklet too, but it got lost over time. Later, when my friends and I started going on what we called ‘adventures’ and were looking for a way to preserve these moments, we began collecting tickets from museum and gallery entrances. But we wanted something more tangible. That’s how the idea came to return to the booklets for the 100 national tourist sites. Later, when the app was launched, we also started collecting digital stamps, because there are videos there by different artists who tell the stories of some of the places, and there are suggested routes that have helped us plan our own trips.”

Whether on paper or in digital form, the passion for travel and for collecting stamps continues to create memories that last a lifetime.


