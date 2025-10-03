Floods along the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast - Raging Waters Swept Away Everything: Roads and Cars Destroyed, Evacuations Carried Out, Three Dead

Three people lost their lives to devastating floods in Elenite seaside resort (on Bulgarian southern Black Sea coast) on October 3. A state of emergency has been declared in the municipalities of Nessebar and Tsarevo, while Burgas is under partial state of emergency. The deluge has closed roads, forced evacuations, and caused severe material damage.

An unprecedented disaster has hit the municipality of Nessebar, claiming three lives. The victims include a hotel worker who was trapped in a basement, a digger operator, and a border police officer. The floods, caused by torrential rain, triggered a surge that inundated hotels and buildings. A second surge followed soon after.

Dozens of vehicles were stranded on the road from the resort complex Sunny Beach to Elenite. Damage to infrastructure is extensive, and access to Sveti Vlas and Elenite was extremely difficult, even for the rescue teams’ off-road vehicles. The BG-ALERT public warning system was activated twice during the day. Interior Minister Daniel Mitov arrived on site, participating in the Municipal Crisis Management Unit meeting and coordinating response efforts.

Torrential rains poured down for hours over the resort village of Elenite, submerging the complex under water.

Maksim, resident: “I couldn’t escape because we rent a flat on the ground floor. The water entered so quickly – at least 20 centimetres rose inside. I was carrying the children out, but it was already too late.”

The raging waters swept away everything in their path – streets, cars, hotels – and took three lives.

One victim was the hotel worker caught in a basement. Another was the digger operator, who had been missing for hours before being found. The third was a border police officer.

Natalia, resident: “I live right on the seafront. When I saw the wave coming, both floors were filled with water within seconds. We live on the seventh floor, and I couldn’t get down with the small children. We were trapped upstairs. Our car is now in the sea.”

Over 50 people have been evacuated to the Sveti Vlas town hall.

Katya Krumova, an official at Sveti Vlas municipality: “We’ve provided them with food, water, clothing, hot drinks. The first three women arrived completely covered in mud, as if they had swum through it – naked, barefoot, most without documents or belongings. We placed them in private apartments. Volunteers offered their homes as well.”

Some people have saved themselves by going up to higher floors.

Part of the Elenite holiday village were evacuated, with more than 10 fire brigade teams deployed. Some residents saved themselves by moving to higher floors.

Plamen Zhelev, volunteer team leader: “Most people are safe. There are elderly residents with mobility issues, but our men managed to carry them down from the 4th or 5th floors. Many people don’t want to leave their homes.”

More than 5050 firefighters, divers, Civil Protection teams, and an amphibious vehicle, supported by numerous volunteers were working on the ground. The BG-ALERT system was activated twice due to the critical situation, issuing evacuation warnings.

Dimitar Popov, volunteer: “This 9-seater minibus – I must have made ten trips with 10–12 people each time – children, elderly, people who have lost everything. Some had just bought brand new cars, and now they’re gone.”

In Burgas, a partial state of emergency has been declared due to flooding. In the fishing settlement near Otmanli, boats and homes were submerged, and the bridge to the Chernitsite villa zone collapsed. Round-the-clock monitoring teams have been set up.

photos by BTA

Rescue teams remain on the ground in Elenite as the evacuation continues, transporting people to the Sveti Vlas municipal building. Teams from the Bulgarian Red Cross have also arrived.