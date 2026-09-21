БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Huge Interest: Tickets Sold Out for 'Undercover' Season 6 Pre-Release Screening at National Palace of Culture

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Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
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ембаргооооооо bdquoпод прикритиеldquo завръща ефира бнт нов сезон

Two days after public broadcaster BNT Director General Milena Milotinova announced the return of the long-awaited sixth season of 'Undercover' series on BNT, along with its premiere at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) on 5 October, tickets for the fan screening in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture have sold out.

BNT and Falconwing Studio, in partnership with the National Palace of Culture, are therefore considering a second date for the premiere screening of the cult crime series. The long-awaited premiere of the sixth season of 'Undercove'r in early October will not be limited to the big screen.


Ten years after the last episode, the most-watched crime series is returning to BNT 1 on 10 October at 10pm, turning Saturday nights into a special time for Bulgarian films and series – “BG Film Night".

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