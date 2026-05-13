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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Justice launches inspection of the Registry Agency

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Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
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'Boets' civic movement claims that over 2000 deeds of properties in Sofia have disappeared from the agency's archives

министерството правосъдието започва проверка агенцията вписванията
Снимка: Boets civic movement

The Ministry of Justice has launched an inspection of the Registry Agency following a signal from the 'Boets' (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement, which claims that more than 2,000 notarial deeds for properties owned by residents of Sofia have gone missing from the agency’s archive.

The organisation has published an incomplete inventory by volume of the documents it alleges are missing. The claims concern property deeds issued between 1912 and 1989. The complaint also includes photographic evidence which reportedly shows poor management and important documents scattered in a storage facility of the agency.

The Ministry of Justice told Bulgarian National Television that, in connection with the received signals and inquiries, including those from the civic association Boets, Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov has requested information from the leadership of the Registry Agency, as well as all available reports from the Ministry’s Inspectorate under Article 46 of the Administration Act regarding the agency’s activities.

The Ministry added that Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov will review the information as soon as possible and will inform the public about the findings and any decisions taken.

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