Vape liquid seized after police raid against drug distribution

A large-scale police operation is being carried out across the country on May 13.
Authorities are investigating a wide range of offences, with a particular focus on drug distribution. Checks are also being carried out for traffic violations and misuse of trademarks.
Ministry of Interior teams are working in parallel across different sectors, and the operation is expected to continue over the coming weeks, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev said. During the operation, a large quantity of liquid used for vaping devices has already been seized.
Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior:
“About 13 litres of liquid for such vape devices were seized this morning, and operations will continue. Dealers have reached schools, vulnerable groups, children. We will do everything necessary over the coming weeks, starting in reverse order, to end these practices — beginning with schools and moving up the supply chains to the highest levels of these networks.”