БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Чете се за: 10:35 мин.
Над килограм чист фентанил е иззет при операция на СДВР
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
НСО сваля охраната и на Бойко Борисов
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Румен Радев: Тепърва започва същинската работа за...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Vape liquid seized after police raid against drug distribution

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази
разбиха голяма наркобанда варна произвеждала течност вейпове снимки

A large-scale police operation is being carried out across the country on May 13.

Authorities are investigating a wide range of offences, with a particular focus on drug distribution. Checks are also being carried out for traffic violations and misuse of trademarks.

Ministry of Interior teams are working in parallel across different sectors, and the operation is expected to continue over the coming weeks, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev said. During the operation, a large quantity of liquid used for vaping devices has already been seized.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior:

“About 13 litres of liquid for such vape devices were seized this morning, and operations will continue. Dealers have reached schools, vulnerable groups, children. We will do everything necessary over the coming weeks, starting in reverse order, to end these practices — beginning with schools and moving up the supply chains to the highest levels of these networks.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте кои държави отиват на финала на "Евровизия"
1
Вижте кои държави отиват на финала на "Евровизия"
Застудяване, силен вятър и валежи през следващите дни
2
Застудяване, силен вятър и валежи през следващите дни
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
3
Делян Пеевски остана без охрана от НСО
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
4
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
"Доходите ни са смешни": Недостиг на 22 000 медицински сестри у нас
5
"Доходите ни са смешни": Недостиг на 22 000 медицински...
Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на Делян Пеевски и Бойко Борисов
6
Министър Иван Демерджиев: Отпада държавната охрана на Делян Пеевски...

Най-четени

Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на литургия на български език в българския храм "Св. Георги"
1
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на...
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
2
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието и науката в кабинета "Радев"
3
Проф. Георги Вълчев – номиниран за министър на образованието...
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
4
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
Цветан Цеков: Ще има череши тази година, но се надяваме да има и нормални цени на пазара
5
Цветан Цеков: Ще има череши тази година, но се надяваме да има и...
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в България
6
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в...

More from: Bulgaria

New cabinet: Prime Minister Radev calls for specific measures against rising prices and unfair practices
New cabinet: Prime Minister Radev calls for specific measures against rising prices and unfair practices
Ministry of Justice launches inspection of the Registry Agency Ministry of Justice launches inspection of the Registry Agency
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Prosecutors’ College of SJC opened disciplinary proceedings against Sofia city prosecutor Rusinova, but refused to initiate such proceedings against former acting Prosecutor General Sarafov Prosecutors’ College of SJC opened disciplinary proceedings against Sofia city prosecutor Rusinova, but refused to initiate such proceedings against former acting Prosecutor General Sarafov
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Strong winds knocked down trees and branches Ruse, gusts reach up to 86 km/h Strong winds knocked down trees and branches Ruse, gusts reach up to 86 km/h
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Bulgarian government appoints 28 new regional governors Bulgarian government appoints 28 new regional governors
Чете се за: 13:47 мин.
Council for Electronic Media hosts discussion on proper use of Bulgarian language in the media Council for Electronic Media hosts discussion on proper use of Bulgarian language in the media
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Министерският съвет назначи 28 нови областни управители
Чете се за: 10:35 мин.
У нас
Борисов и Пеевски вече са без охрана и от НСО и от МВР Борисов и Пеевски вече са без охрана и от НСО и от МВР
Чете се за: 08:10 мин.
У нас
Задържаха за 72 часа шофьора на автобуса от катастрофата на АМ "Хемус" Задържаха за 72 часа шофьора на автобуса от катастрофата на АМ "Хемус"
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Установени са замърсени подземни води след взрива в Горна Оряховица Установени са замърсени подземни води след взрива в Горна Оряховица
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Над килограм чист фентанил е иззет при операция на СДВР
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Заради гастроентерит: Повече от 1000 души са блокирани на круизен...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
По света
Депутатите не приеха създаването на временна комисия за случая...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
У нас
Правителството търси спешен изход от кризата с пръскането срещу комари
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ