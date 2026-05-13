Vape liquid seized after police raid against drug distribution

A large-scale police operation is being carried out across the country on May 13.

Authorities are investigating a wide range of offences, with a particular focus on drug distribution. Checks are also being carried out for traffic violations and misuse of trademarks.

Ministry of Interior teams are working in parallel across different sectors, and the operation is expected to continue over the coming weeks, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev said. During the operation, a large quantity of liquid used for vaping devices has already been seized.