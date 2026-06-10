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Newly Discovered Temple of the Sun to Be the Focus of This Summer’s Excavations at Perperikon

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Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
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неизвестни досега антични храмове перперикон бъдат изследвани лято

One of the largest archaeological expeditions in Bulgaria this summer is getting under way at Perperikon.

For nearly a month, archaeologists will be working in the southern quarter of the ancient stone city, where numerous ancient temples, tombs and an early Christian basilica have previously been uncovered, according to the expedition’s leader, Professor Nikolai Ovcharov.

This year's focus will be the complete excavation of the Temple of the Sun, discovered last summer. The temple is directly linked to Perperikon’s Temple of Dionysus and is believed to have played a significant role in the religious transition that preceded the spread of Christianity in the Rhodope Mountains.

Professor Nikolai Ovcharov, archaeologist and head of the expedition:

"The solar cult practised here was of central importance not only during this period but even earlier. On vessels dating back 5,000 to 6,000 years, we have discovered depictions of the Sun — swastika symbols and representations of the Sun itself in the form we recognise today.

"Sun worship appears to have been central to Perperikon; we knew this even before the discovery of this temple, dating back to ancient times."

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