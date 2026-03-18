“Petrohan–Okolchitsa” Case: Family of 15-Year-Old Expresses Full Confidence in the Work of the Prosecutor's Office

The family of the 15-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a camper van near 'Okolchitsa' peak has issued an official statement to the media regarding the investigation into his death. In their letter, the relatives express concern over false claims circulating about the child’s personal life and spiritual practices.

The family categorically denies allegations of sexual abuse, citing the forensic medical report, which found no such evidence on the boy’s body. They described these insinuations as “lies and a cruel violation of his honour.”

They also denied allegations of financial abuse, stressing that no funds had been requested or received from them in connection with the boy's activities or beliefs.

Missing Teenager Reportedly With Man Sought Over Triple Murder Near Petrohan

Relatives describe him as a socially integrated young man who led a normal life for his age.

"He attended school, maintained social contact with peers and lived a full life appropriate to his age," the family wrote.

His interest in Buddhism was part of spiritual exploration related to peace and ethics, the family adds, criticizing attempts to portray this as “sectarianism.”

The family expressed full confidence in the work of the prosecution and welcomed the consolidation of investigations.

"We express our full satisfaction with the decision to merge the investigations and the appointment of a prosecution team from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office. We express our full confidence in the impartiality, professionalism and personal qualities of the prosecutors appointed," the letter states.

They also inform about procedural actions already undertaken, including requests for witness interviews, expert examinations, and financial checks. International expert assistance from Buddhist theologians has also been requested to provide an objective assessment of the case. “We are currently awaiting their final consent to be constituted as ad hoc experts for the proceedings. The goal is to provide competent and objective scientific expertise that rules out any speculative interpretations of the boy’s spiritual activities,” the family explained.

The family also confirmed their readiness to seek legal recourse against the dissemination of defamatory statements.

Police and Prosecutors Brief Media on 'Petrohan' Case Investigation, So Far Two Pre-Trial Proceedings Have Been Initiated

The 'Petrohan' Mystery: Bulgarian Authorities Released Surveillance Footage as Part of Ongoing Investigation Into the Deaths of Six People

'Petrohan' Case involving the Deaths of Six People: Psychological and Criminal Dimensions of the Tragedy

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev Says He Donated 251,000 Leva to Group Linked to “Petrohan” Case

Ministry of Interior and Prosecutor’s Office: No External Involvement in the Deaths of the Six Victims in the “Petrohan” Case