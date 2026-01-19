The Centre for Underwater Archaeology in Sozopol Comes Under the Auspices of UNESCO

Bulgaria has received exceptionally high international recognition in the field of cultural heritage. The Minister of Culture, Marian Bachev, and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany signed an agreement between the Republic of Bulgaria and UNESCO at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, under which the Centre for Underwater Archaeology (CUA) in Sozopol officially acquires the status of a Category 2 Institute for Underwater Heritage under the auspices of UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture announced.

The ceremony took place immediately after the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Centre for Underwater Archaeology and UNESCO by the Director of the CUA, Dr Nayden Prahov, and UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Culture, Ernesto Ottone. The official event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Assoc. Prof. Dr Todor Chobanov, Bulgaria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, H.E. Ms Radka Balabanova-Ruleva, and Ms Iskra Angelova, Deputy Permanent Delegate of Bulgaria to UNESCO.

“The signing of the Agreement between the Republic of Bulgaria and UNESCO and the designation of the Centre for Underwater Archaeology as a Category 2 Institute under the auspices of UNESCO for the Black Sea and Lower Danube region contributes to strengthening Bulgaria’s position as a leading country in the field of underwater and world cultural heritage. At the same time, it encourages the ongoing processes of building expert networks, training stakeholders in the protection of underwater heritage, and implementing various joint initiatives in the countries of the Black Sea region as well as in other regions. The Institute will play a key role in advancing sustainable cultural heritage management, ocean literacy, and scientific cooperation. This achievement is a vivid example of the power of the combined efforts of Bulgarian institutions, science, and diplomacy, and of the consistent state policy in support of cultural heritage. It enhances Bulgaria’s international standing, establishes our country as a reliable and preferred partner of UNESCO, and places it among the leading nations which, through professionalism, scientific expertise, and long-term vision, not only preserve but also actively develop, promote, and share responsibility for world cultural heritage,” the Ministry stated.

The new Institute for Underwater Heritage will play a central role in the development of international scientific cooperation, in building expert networks, in training specialists, and in implementing sustainable policies for the management and protection of underwater cultural heritage. It will also actively contribute to combating the illegal trafficking of cultural property through enhanced monitoring and protection of underwater archaeological sites.

“Today is a historic day for Bulgaria. The signing of this Agreement is recognition of the long-standing work, expertise, and authority of Bulgarian scientists and specialists in the field of underwater archaeology,” stressed Minister of Culture Marian Bachev.

He expressed his gratitude to UNESCO, the World Heritage Committee, the World Heritage Centre, and the advisory bodies to the Committee for their consistent support of Bulgaria:

“We are grateful that the efforts of all of us have culminated today in the signing of the Agreement and the Memorandum, through which the Centre for Underwater Archaeology in Sozopol receives a new and even higher international status.” Minister Bachev underlined that relations with UNESCO are a long-term priority for Bulgaria:

“Our country actively supports the work of the Organisation and strives to contribute as much as possible to its successful functioning in all fields.”

He highlighted the personal commitment and leadership role of Ernesto Ottone in supporting Bulgarian cultural heritage, as well as his numerous visits to Bulgaria in recent years.

In conclusion, the Minister expressed his special gratitude to the teams at the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Centre for Underwater Archaeology in Sozopol.

The Agreement establishing the Category 2 Institute for Underwater Heritage under the auspices of UNESCO will be valid for a period of eight years. It is a strong signal of the trust that the international community places in Bulgaria, as well as of the responsibility the country assumes in safeguarding cultural heritage not only in the Black Sea region but also on a global scale.