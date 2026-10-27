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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Trial Against Former PM Kiril Petkov: New Witness Questioning in the Case over the Arrest of GERB Leader Boyko Borissov

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Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
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делото кирил петков разпити процеса ареста борисов

Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev, former Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov, State Agency for National Security (SANS) Chairman Plamen Tonchev and former SANS Deputy Chairman Petar Petrov are to be questioned in the case against Kiril Petkov concerning the arrest of Boyko Borisov. The court made the ruling. Petkov is charged with offences committed in office while serving as Prime Minister. The prosecution requested the questioning because, according to testimony from other witnesses, the four men took part in a meeting in Kiril Petkov’s office at which Borisov’s arrest was discussed.

Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest

Kiril Petkov declined to comment on the substance of the case when speaking to journalists today.

NSP chief General Emil Tonev testified in court that Kiril Petkov had summoned him to the Council of Ministers and informed him of the impending arrest. According to Tonev, the meeting also included a discussion about taking Borisov away in handcuffs. Tonev could not remember which of those present had insisted on this, but he named Assen Vassilev. There was also talk of a search being carried out and bags of money being found.

Former Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Petar Todorov said he had not been informed of the operation in advance. When summoned to the Council of Ministers, he explained that the operation was unlawful.

Petar Todorov — MP and former Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry: “We do not have the authority to investigate former prime ministers. That falls under the jurisdiction of the National Investigation Service. They replied: ‘Yes, but this is the order from Prime Minister Petkov and Assen Vassilev — to arrest him and take him out in handcuffs.’ I said: ‘That would be the height of outrageous conduct if you went ahead with it.’

Angel Kanev — Deputy Sofia City Prosecutor: “During the trial stage of the criminal proceedings, some witnesses began to point to facts and circumstances that, for reasons I do not know, they had not mentioned during the pre-trial stage. The exception was Mr Todorov, who had also mentioned Assen Vassilev during the pre-trial proceedings. That is why, three or four hearings ago, I announced that I would request the questioning of Mr Rashkov and Mr Vassilev, since no such circumstances involving them had been mentioned during the pre-trial stage. It was more or less clear that they had been present, and that was all.”

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