US–Israel Operation in Iran Has Led to Destabilisation near Our Region, Bulgarian Defence Minister Says after Meeting His Greek Counterpart

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Министрите на отбраната на България и Гърция
Снимка: BTA

The operation conducted by the United States and Israel in Iran has also led to destabilisation in the vicinity of our region, interim Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov told journalists after his meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Dendias.

Zapryanov added that what he described as unprovoked Iranian attacks on Cyprus and Turkey were a cause for serious concern.

Zapryanov added that what he described as unprovoked Iranian attacks on Cyprus and Turkey were a cause for serious concern.

“I am very grateful to Minister Dendias that my request for Greece to assist in strengthening the protection of Bulgaria’s airspace received such a swift response,” he said, and thanked the Greek government.

For Greece, it was a duty to respond to Bulgaria’s request for support in addressing the threats it faces as a result of the war in Iran, Greece’s Minister of National Defence Nikolaos Dendias said.

Since last week, a Greek Patriot air defence system has been deployed in northern Greece, providing anti-missile protection over a large part of Bulgarian territory. In addition, two F-16 fighter jets have been reinforcing the protection of Bulgaria’s airspace.

Greece stepped in to assist Bulgaria after Sofia requested additional missile defence support following Iranian missile launches towards Turkey on 4 March.

The two ministers also discussed challenges to security and defence in the region. A review was made of the bilateral defence cooperation plan, under which the two countries are already working closely, Zapryanov explained.

Particular attention during the meeting was given to the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument. Zapryanov said both sides had concluded that there was considerable scope for cooperation in innovation, including the expansion of joint work in the field of military innovation.

He added that both countries remained seriously concerned about Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine, which which is destabilising the situation in Europe.

“Through NATO and the EU, as well as bilaterally, we support Ukraine in its struggle for independence,” Zapryanov said.

Earlier on Thursday, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence announced that the air forces of the two countries would conduct joint Bulgarian-Greek training flights in Bulgarian airspace.

