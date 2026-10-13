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Нова атака с дронове срещу кораби в Черно море близо до бреговете на България *** Премиерът призова ЕК и НАТО за общи усилия за спиране на атаките срещу търговски кораби *** Румен Радев се срещна с руския посланик Елеонора Митрофанова в Министерския съвет

Watch Footage of the Rescue Operation for the Crew of Drone-Struck Vessel 'Chelsea 3'

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“A challenging operation in very rough seas.” This is how Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev described the rescue operation carried out overnight to evacuate the crew of Chelsea 3, which was attacked by drones in the early hours on October 13.

Border Police vessel No. 514, Burgas, with a nine-member crew, carried out a high-risk operation overnight, rescuing a crew in distress in seas with waves exceeding Force 3.

At 2.45am, Border Police vessel No. 514 departed the port of Varna and headed towards the area where Chelsea 3 was located.”

Following the latest drone attack, Radev meets Mitrofanova

“Despite the rough seas, the patrol vessel came alongside the damaged ship, which was listing. At 4.43am, the entire crew had been brought aboard the Border Police vessel. At 7.15am, the foreign sailors were safely brought ashore.”

“Although their shift had ended hours earlier, they went back out to sea for a second mission.

The sea was exceptionally rough and conditions were severe. Despite this, our officers showed exceptional courage and responded swiftly,” minister Demerdzhiev wrote.

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