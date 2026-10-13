Watch Footage of the Rescue Operation for the Crew of Drone-Struck Vessel 'Chelsea 3'

“A challenging operation in very rough seas.” This is how Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev described the rescue operation carried out overnight to evacuate the crew of Chelsea 3, which was attacked by drones in the early hours on October 13.

Border Police vessel No. 514, Burgas, with a nine-member crew, carried out a high-risk operation overnight, rescuing a crew in distress in seas with waves exceeding Force 3.

At 2.45am, Border Police vessel No. 514 departed the port of Varna and headed towards the area where Chelsea 3 was located.”

Following the latest drone attack, Radev meets Mitrofanova

“Despite the rough seas, the patrol vessel came alongside the damaged ship, which was listing. At 4.43am, the entire crew had been brought aboard the Border Police vessel. At 7.15am, the foreign sailors were safely brought ashore.”