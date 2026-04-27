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World-Renowned Bulgarian Baritone Vladimir Stoyanov Holds First Masterclass at National Academy of Music

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Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
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The final concert of the master class will be on 29 April at the Central Military Club

световноизвестният български баритон владимир стоянов първи масторски клас национална музикална академия

World-renowned Bulgarian baritone Vladimir Stoyanov is holding his first masterclass at the National Academy of Music.

The singer, recognised in Italy as a “Knight of Verdi”, has returned to his homeland after successful performances in the opera Roberto Devereux in Bologna, in order to share his extensive professional experience with young colleagues and pass on the knowledge he has accumulated throughout his career in the art of operatic singing.

Stoyanov’s name is widely regarded as a source of inspiration for young singers. He is seen as a model of artistic aesthetics and professional integrity in opera, complemented by his strong stage presence and charisma as a performer. His vocal artistry is often described as remarkable, with a mastery that appears to leave little hidden in the craft of operatic singing.

Vladimir Stoyanov, baritone: “There are no secrets—there is experience, a great deal of experience. There are things I have tested on my own shoulders and back, and on that basis I can judge how far someone has come and what they need. I can decide what to give them; whether they take it is another matter.”

He acknowledges that over the course of just three days he would not be able to work with all those who wished to take part, and explains how he selected the singers he would focus on.

Vladimir Stoyanov, baritone: “The purpose of a masterclass is to give something extra to those who already have the most—to add a little more, as that is refinement, to try to give them a drop on top, to place a kind of cherry on the cake.”

It is a pleasure to watch him demonstrate, through his voice, each phrase he wishes to refine in his younger colleagues.

Vladimir Stoyanov, baritone: “Personal example is very important, because singing is ultimately imitation. I have imitated many singers I admire, and I continue to imitate them, and I am not ashamed of that—on the contrary. To a large extent, it is imitation. It is a matter of taste. There are people you like and you want to sing like them. When I was a child, I used to say: ‘I want to become like that one,’ and you imitate them in your own way, with your own characteristics. There is nothing wrong with that—on the contrary.”

What Vladimir Stoyanov has achieved with the young singers will become clear on 29 April, when the concluding concert of the masterclass is held at the Central Military Club.

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