World Vapers' Alliance: The Decision for a Full Vaping Ban Is a Gift for the Black Market

заради трагичния случай плевен кзп започна проверки продажбата вейпове
Снимка:
от БНТ
16:16, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
The World Vapers' Alliance has strongly opposed the "reckless decision of the Bulgarian Parliament to impose a complete ban on vaping products." According to the organization, this is a "wrong policy, triggered by a tragic incident involving a THC vape from the black market," and it will only exacerbate the real problem of the unregulated black market for dangerous products.

"Bulgaria already has the highest smoking rate in the EU, at 37%, which is 50% higher than the EU average. Despite this alarming statistic, lawmakers have chosen to remove a proven harm-reduction tool that helps smokers quit. Instead of addressing the root cause – illegal and unregulated products – the government has chosen a policy that will push adult vapers back to smoking or into the hands of black market dealers," said the organisation's statement.

"This ban is not just irrational, it is dangerous. Banning regulated vaping products will not solve the problem of illegal vapes – it will make it worse. The tragic death of a teenager in Pleven was caused by a THC vape from the black market, not by legal nicotine products. By banning legal alternatives, Bulgaria is opening the doors to more dangerous products flooding the market," said Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers' Alliance.

