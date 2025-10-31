БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Изпълнени ли са температурните условия за пускане на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Su-25 Aircrews Conduct Over-Sea Training Exercise (VIDEO)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Запази
Субтитрите са автоматично генерирани и може да съдържат неточности.
Scroll left Scroll right

Air crews from the 22nd Air Base in Bezmer carried out successful flights over the Black Sea on 29 and 30 October 2025.

Pilots of Su-25 ground-attack aircraft conducted training to maintain and improve their flying skills over water, practising low-altitude manoeuvres in designated zones, aircraft handling and complex live-fire procedures against maritime targets.

The flights were carried out in coordination with an AS532 AL Cougar helicopter from the 24th Air Base in Krumovo, with support provided by the Naval Base in Burgas.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен пробив в науката
1
Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен...
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя
2
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този,...
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на обвиненията
3
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на...
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
4
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
5
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"
6
Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
2
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
3
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
4
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
5
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
6
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...

More from: Bulgaria

After the Floods in 'Elenite' Resort: Inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast Reveal Numerous Violations
After the Floods in 'Elenite' Resort: Inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast Reveal Numerous Violations
Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Calls for Case against Him to Be Dropped and Release from Custody Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Calls for Case against Him to Be Dropped and Release from Custody
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv SUV Crashes Into Car and Traffic Light in Central Plovdiv
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres 'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas Body of a Hostage with Bulgarian Citizenship Returned to Israel by Hamas
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Inspections Underway on Riverbeds and Gullies in Varna Region Amid Flood-Risk Concerns Inspections Underway on Riverbeds and Gullies in Varna Region Amid Flood-Risk Concerns
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула на цените (ОБЗОР)
Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР) Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
България ще участва отново на "Евровизия" България ще участва отново на "Евровизия"
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Тялото на заложник с българско гражданство е било върнато от Хамас...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
"Файненшъл таймс": Путин и Тръмп не се срещнаха заради...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Европа
Тайните на руския сенчест флот - как се печелят милиарди чрез...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
По света
В навечерието на трагичната годишнина: Как една година на протести...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ