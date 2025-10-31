Bulgarian Su-25 Aircrews Conduct Over-Sea Training Exercise (VIDEO)

Air crews from the 22nd Air Base in Bezmer carried out successful flights over the Black Sea on 29 and 30 October 2025.

Pilots of Su-25 ground-attack aircraft conducted training to maintain and improve their flying skills over water, practising low-altitude manoeuvres in designated zones, aircraft handling and complex live-fire procedures against maritime targets.

The flights were carried out in coordination with an AS532 AL Cougar helicopter from the 24th Air Base in Krumovo, with support provided by the Naval Base in Burgas.