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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Charges Brought Against Those Detained Over €1.2m in Counterfeit Euros

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Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
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The five people will remain in custody for up to 72 hours

разследването фалшиви пари кокаин води пазарджик открити 200 000 евро

Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has charged five individuals — two Bulgarian, two Romanian and one Italian national — and detained them for up to 72 hours over counterfeit banknotes with a total value exceeding €1.2 million. One of them has also been charged with possession of nearly one kilogramme of cocaine with intent to distribute, following a joint operation with the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), Prosecutor's Office said on March 25.

After Police Operation: Further €200,000 in Counterfeit Euros Found in Pazardzhik

More Than €1 Million in Fake Banknotes Seized in Sofia

According to the charges, on 23 March 2026 one of the Bulgarian nationals held counterfeit currency totalling €451,200 in a car in Sofia and in a residence in Pazardzhik. He was also found to be in possession, without the required permit and with intent to distribute, of 998 grammes of cocaine in a car parked in Sofia.

Another Bulgarian national held counterfeit currency totalling €81,100, found in a car in Sofia. On the same date, the Romanian nationals, acting as co-perpetrators, held counterfeit currency amounting to €450,000, also found in a parked car in Sofia. In the Ovcha Kupel residential district of Sofia, the Italian national held counterfeit banknotes worth €230,000.

By order of the supervising prosecutor, the suspects have been detained for up to 72 hours.

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on 23 March 2026 under Article 212 of the Criminal Procedure Code, beginning with an inspection of the scene, and are being conducted by General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

During the operation, 11 investigative actions were carried out, including searches and seizures of homes and vehicles, personal searches, and a scene inspection.

On 26 March 2026, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is expected to submit a request to the Sofia City Court for the suspects to be remanded in custody.

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