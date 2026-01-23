Opposition Voices Sharp Criticism After Bulgaria's Signing of the Board of Peace Charter

New criticism has emerged in Bulgaria over the country’s accession to the Board of Peace. The opposition has condemned the actions of caretaker Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov. From the 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' coalition, representatives said they were collecting signatures to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court, to determine whether the signed agreement is compatible with the country’s basic law.

Bulgaria joined the Board of Peace on the basis of a government mandate.

Nadezhda Yordanova, 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria':

“We insist that, before ratification by the National Assembly, there must be a ruling by the Constitutional Court to assess whether the signed document complies with the fundamental provisions and requirements of the Constitution. We will make efforts to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court. For this, 48 signatures are needed. We will prepare the legal reasoning and will insist that no vote be held in the chamber before the Constitutional Court has delivered its decision.”

Radostin Vasilev, leader of 'Morality, Unity, Honour (MECH):

“This outgoing Prime Minister has no mandate to go and represent Bulgaria at any forums whatsoever. The outgoing President did well not to go. In my view, Bulgaria’s position should have been: ‘We are experiencing political instability in the country, we need a government with a clear horizon and a majority that can take such a position.’ I would even refrain from attending if I were sitting next to Azerbaijan and some secondary actors, especially without knowing whether I would be participating with a financial contribution. Because if, after three years, they say ‘pay up’ and we withdraw, it would look very pathetic and ridiculous.”

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of 'Vazrazhdane', said:

“We need to have close relations with the Trump administration, but not through a cabinet that does not enjoy the trust of the Bulgarian people, and not through a National Assembly that does not enjoy the trust of the Bulgarian people. This is a task that must be carried out by the next cabinet and the next National Assembly.”



