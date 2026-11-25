The European Commission has given a positive assessment of the measures in the 2027 Budget aimed at stabilising public finances, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the start of the regular government meeting on November 25. He said that foreign direct investment in Bulgaria continued to grow and that a major new investment in high-tech manufacturing of jet aircraft engines would be announced today.

Rumen Radev criticised previous governments, accusing them of excessive spending, accumulating debt and distorting the figures for the budget deficit:

"Yesterday, the European Commission delivered a 'resounding slap in the face' to all those who, over the years, spent recklessly without attracting investment, took out loans without developing the economy, lied about the actual deficit in order to get us into the eurozone, and brought public finances to the point of an excessive deficit and catastrophe."

At the same time, he stressed that, in his view, the European Commission's assessment confirmed that the current government had taken the right course:

"The European Commission has given a positive assessment of the measures taken by our government in the 2027 Budget to stabilise public finances. The European Commission's favourable forecast for next year is also clear confirmation that the course we have taken is the right one. So we will not fulfil the opposition's nihilistic hopes of having EU funding and payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan suspended."

Radev said the government would continue with reforms and work to eliminate inefficient and corrupt practices inherited from previous administrations. As an example, he pointed to structural changes introduced by the Ministry of Economy in state-owned enterprises:

"We will continue with reforms and with rooting out the inefficient and corrupt practices we inherited. Yesterday, the Ministry of Economy demonstrated in practice how this is done: through a large-scale structural reform, the closure of companies with a high risk of corruption, such as Montazhi, part of the State Consolidation Company, which squandered half a billion on dams that held no water; the elimination of duplicate services and units and their centralisation; a reduction in the size of management boards and their salaries; and the removal of unjustified expenditure."

According to him, the reform had resulted in the streamlining of more than 400 positions and annual savings of nearly €8 million:

"In addition, we are ensuring greater transparency, efficiency and accountability in state-owned enterprises," Radev added.

The prime minister said the government was working to restore confidence in the Bulgarian economy and attract foreign investment:

"That is why we are also restoring confidence in the Bulgarian economy and in the policies we are pursuing to attract foreign direct investment in high-value-added activities. We are also rebuilding confidence in Bulgaria's political stability. At the previous meeting, I mentioned that foreign direct investment had increased by more than 100% since the beginning of the year. That figure has risen further today. Today, we will announce another major investment, this time in a high-tech plant for the manufacture of jet aircraft engines."

Radev also said the government would continue working to improve the business environment: