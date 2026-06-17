Anti-Organised Crime Directorate Releases Footage From Operation Against Migrant Smuggling Network (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

An organised criminal group involved in smuggling migrants through Bulgaria has been dismantled following a joint operation by the Ministry of the Interior and the State Agency for National Security (DANS). A total of 23 people have been detained, eight have been charged, and investigators have seized gold, more than 100 investment coins, cash, and numerous documents linked to the criminal activity under investigation.

Major Operation Dismantles Organised Migrant Smuggling Network in Bulgaria; Fees Reached Up To €10,000 Per Person

Among those arrested are the alleged leader of the network — a 26-year-old Syrian national holding humanitarian protection status in the Republic of Bulgaria — and seven other members: three Syrian nationals with humanitarian status and four Bulgarian citizens, two of whom have previous convictions.

Investigators established that some members of the group were responsible for transporting irregular migrants and recruited drivers for that purpose. Others were involved in arranging and managing the migrants’ stay in the country. Transport was carried out using cargo vans and heavy goods vehicles.

The General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) has released footage from the operation.

The police action was carried out on 16 June 2026 across Sofia, Pernik, Stara Zagora and Burgas Province.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office for offences under Article 321, in conjunction with Article 281, of Bulgaria’s Criminal Code.





Source of photos and video: General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime - GDBOP