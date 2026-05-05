Temporary Traffic Changes in Sofia Due to Giro d’Italia Hosting

The Sofia Municipality is introducing a temporary reorganisation of traffic and parking in the capital due to hosting the Giro d’Italia. The changes are linked to the finish of the race’s third stage.

According to Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, the event is expected to have a significant impact due to its scale and international visibility.

In order to ensure the safety of participants and citizens, the following traffic measures will be in place between 7 and 11 May 2026:

From 03:00 on 7 May until 06:00 on 11 May, entry and parking of vehicles will be prohibited at Nikola Gyaurov Square.

From 15:00 on 9 May, parking will be prohibited around the Monument to the Tsar Liberator, as well as along 15 November Street (between Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard and Oborishte Street).

From 19:00 on 9 May until 06:00 on 11 May 2026, access for motor vehicles will be prohibited on:

Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard (in the section between Vasil Levski Boulevard and G.S. Rakovski Street)

National Assembly Square

15 November Street

the arc behind Alexander Nevsky Square

19 February Street



On Sunday, 10 May 2026, from midnight until 04:30, technical works will be carried out along the entire race finish route in Sofia.

From 04:00, stopping and parking of vehicles will be prohibited on:

Oborishte Street (from Alexander Nevsky Square to Vasil Levski Boulevard)

11 August Street (from Moskovska Street to Alexander Nevsky Square)

Dunav Street (from Moskovska Street to Alexander Nevsky Square)

Moskovska Street (from Gina Kuncheva Square to G.S. Rakovski Street)



From 06:00 to 23:00, the following streets will be closed to traffic:

Oborishte Street (in the section between Alexander Nevsky Square and Vasil Levski Boulevard)

Alexander Nevsky Square (north of Oborishte Street)

Dunav Street (from Moskovska Street to Alexander Nevsky Square)

11 August Street (from Moskovska Street to Alexander Nevsky Square)

Moskovska Street (from Gina Kuncheva Square to G.S. Rakovski Street)

From 06:00 to 22:00, the following street will be closed to traffic:

Gen. Gurko Street (in the section between Vasil Levski Boulevard and Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard)



From 12:00 to 22:00, the following routes will also be closed:

Vasil Levski Boulevard (in the section between Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard and Gen. Gurko Street)

Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard (in the section between Gen. Gurko Street and Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, in both directions)

Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard (in the section between Vasil Levski Boulevard and Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard)

Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard (in the section between Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Boulevard and Dimitar Peshev Street)

Samokovsko Shose / Road II-82 (from the junction near the village of Gorna Malina, km 49+250, to Copenhagen Boulevard)

From 21:00 on 10 May until 06:00 on 11 May 2026, traffic on Gen. Gurko Street will be permitted only for public transport vehicles.

To avoid congestion and travel disruptions, Sofia Municipality recommends that drivers plan their routes in advance using mobile applications such as Google Maps and Waze, where closed sections will be updated in real time.









