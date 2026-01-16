БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
More than 13,000 to Paticipate in International Mummers Festival 'Surva 2026' in Pernik, Presenting Unique Masks, Traditional Costumes and Ritual Performances

Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
сурвакари област перник дефилират борисовата градина софия снимки

The 32nd edition of the International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva” has officially begun in Pernik. The festive atmosphere is already in place, with today’s programme opening with a ceremonial performance and a festive concert, setting an emotional start to the anniversary edition.

At 8.00 pm, the stage will be taken by the world-famous band 'Gipsy Kings'.

This year marks a record number of participants – more than 13,000 – which is why the traditional parades will be held over two consecutive weekends: on 17 and 18 January, and again on 24 and 25 January.

Participants have arrived from Bulgaria, the United States, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Serbia, Greece and Ireland. Among the most exotic attractions is the Chinese dragon dance.

Visitors are being advised to be patient, as heavy traffic and congestion are expected. Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has added extra seats and carriages on trains to Pernik to accommodate the increased number of travellers.

