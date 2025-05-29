Sofia Municipal Council Approved the Capital’s Budget for 2025

The Sofia Municipal Council approved the capital’s 2025 budget today, May 29, with the backing of GERB-UDF, Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP), and "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia). The adopted financial framework totals 2.932 billion BGN, which is 82 million BGN more in the revenues part than the draft submitted by Mayor Vasil Terziev. The decision marks a new chapter in the city's governance — one where, according to Terziev, the mayor is compelled not to support his own city's budget.

Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed disappointment with the approved budget, criticising the process as politically driven and dismissive of expert arguments. Even before the council meeting began, he warned of a “sabotage” attempt. In addition to GERB-UDF, BSP, and municipal councillor Carlos Contrera, Boris Bonev of "Spasi Sofia" also played a key role in finalising the budget, according to Terziev.

He accused them of introducing last-minute projects lacking sufficient planning — at the cost of cutting funding for more pressing infrastructure needs:

“We talk about how important northern Sofia is, but then cut funds for 'Chelopeshko Shose' and 'Rozhen'. We emphasise the importance of sewer infrastructure but slash the implementation budget for the Vladaya collector,” Terziev said. “The Vladaya collector has been stalled since 2012. Well, there won’t be 10 million for that project — there will be less — but there will be money for the projects I presented, and they’re not just on paper, they’re ready to go,” replied Boris Bonev — chair of the "Spasi Sofia" group

A key disagreement revolved around a 15-million BGN wage increase for all 7,000 public transport workers, amounting to an extra 300 BGN per person per month.

Mayor Vasil Terziev and municipal councillors from Democratic Bulgaria have repeatedly called on their colleagues from the opposition parties not to support the economic framework for public transport, which provides for an increase of 300 BGN for all 7,000 workers in the public transport.

“Those 15 million won’t be available next year. I asked Mr. Zhelyazkov (PM) if he would commit to securing this funding every year — he didn’t,” Terziev said.

Despite the tensions, another proposal was passed: to extend the validity of all public transport tickets and passes by six days, compensating for the days affected by recent strike actions.