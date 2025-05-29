БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините България и еврото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
По две нарушения на минута за превишена скорост по АМ...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Гл. комисар Александър Джартов: До няколко седмици...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Municipal Council Approved the Capital’s Budget for 2025

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
EN
Запази
Столичен общински съвет
Снимка: BGNES

The Sofia Municipal Council approved the capital’s 2025 budget today, May 29, with the backing of GERB-UDF, Bulgarian Socilaist Party (BSP), and "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia). The adopted financial framework totals 2.932 billion BGN, which is 82 million BGN more in the revenues part than the draft submitted by Mayor Vasil Terziev. The decision marks a new chapter in the city's governance — one where, according to Terziev, the mayor is compelled not to support his own city's budget.

Mayor Vasil Terziev expressed disappointment with the approved budget, criticising the process as politically driven and dismissive of expert arguments. Even before the council meeting began, he warned of a “sabotage” attempt. In addition to GERB-UDF, BSP, and municipal councillor Carlos Contrera, Boris Bonev of "Spasi Sofia" also played a key role in finalising the budget, according to Terziev.

He accused them of introducing last-minute projects lacking sufficient planning — at the cost of cutting funding for more pressing infrastructure needs:

“We talk about how important northern Sofia is, but then cut funds for 'Chelopeshko Shose' and 'Rozhen'. We emphasise the importance of sewer infrastructure but slash the implementation budget for the Vladaya collector,” Terziev said.

“The Vladaya collector has been stalled since 2012. Well, there won’t be 10 million for that project — there will be less — but there will be money for the projects I presented, and they’re not just on paper, they’re ready to go,” replied Boris Bonev — chair of the "Spasi Sofia" group

A key disagreement revolved around a 15-million BGN wage increase for all 7,000 public transport workers, amounting to an extra 300 BGN per person per month.

Mayor Vasil Terziev and municipal councillors from Democratic Bulgaria have repeatedly called on their colleagues from the opposition parties not to support the economic framework for public transport, which provides for an increase of 300 BGN for all 7,000 workers in the public transport.

“Those 15 million won’t be available next year. I asked Mr. Zhelyazkov (PM) if he would commit to securing this funding every year — he didn’t,” Terziev said.

Government Allocates Additional 15 Million BGN for Sofia Public Transport Subsidy

Sofia Mayor Terziev on the BGN 15 Million Allocation for Public Transport: A Short-Term Fix and Crippled Measures

Despite the tensions, another proposal was passed: to extend the validity of all public transport tickets and passes by six days, compensating for the days affected by recent strike actions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Проследете полуфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол по БНТ 3 и тук
1
Проследете полуфиналите на световното първенство по минифутбол по...
Новият F-16 направи първи полет във въздушното ни пространство
2
Новият F-16 направи първи полет във въздушното ни пространство
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте финалите на европейското първенство по спортна гимнастика...
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между депутати от "Възраждане" и ПП-ДБ
4
Скандал в парламента: Почти до бой се стигна между депутати от...
Рекордни жеги в Испания: 40 градуса дни преди края на май
5
Рекордни жеги в Испания: 40 градуса дни преди края на май
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с температури от 10° до 38°
6
Времето през юни: Слънце, жеги и малко дъжд, с температури от...

Най-четени

Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг” (СНИМКИ)
1
Абитуриент почина на бала си в курорта “Слънчев бряг”...
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да изпревари три коли и камион
2
На косъм от трагедия: Вижте как тир помете бензиностанция в опит да...
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа, съседи отказали да звъннат на 112
3
10-годишната Малина от Кнежа седяла с тялото на баща си 7 часа,...
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
4
17 души са ранени при нападение с нож на гарата в Хамбург
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
5
Отиде си журналистът Асен Григоров
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев
6
Почина журналистът от БНТ Красимир Ганев

More from: Bulgaria

'Gallup' Polls: Bulgarians Expect More Benefits Than Drawbacks from Euro Adoption
'Gallup' Polls: Bulgarians Expect More Benefits Than Drawbacks from Euro Adoption
Over 20 km of Pipes for the Vertical Gas Corridor Have Been Laid Over 20 km of Pipes for the Vertical Gas Corridor Have Been Laid
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
Weather Outlook for June in Bulgaria: Warmer Than Usual, Rainfall Below Normal, with Temperatures Ranging from 10° to 38° Weather Outlook for June in Bulgaria: Warmer Than Usual, Rainfall Below Normal, with Temperatures Ranging from 10° to 38°
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Two Speeding Violations Per Minute Detected on Trakia Motorway, Police in Pazardzhik Report Two Speeding Violations Per Minute Detected on Trakia Motorway, Police in Pazardzhik Report
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
“Cocaine Kingpin” Evelin Banev – Brendo to Serve a Total of 10 Years and 6 Months in Prison in Bulgaria “Cocaine Kingpin” Evelin Banev – Brendo to Serve a Total of 10 Years and 6 Months in Prison in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours Ascension Day (Spasovden) Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours Ascension Day (Spasovden)
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Водещи новини

119 общини все още не са обучени да работят с BG-ALERT
119 общини все още не са обучени да работят с BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Къде "изтекоха" 7-те милиона лева за поддръжка на пътя, на който загина Сияна? Къде "изтекоха" 7-те милиона лева за поддръжка на пътя, на който загина Сияна?
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Президентът Радев: Властта отказва да чуе гласа на хората за еврото Президентът Радев: Властта отказва да чуе гласа на хората за еврото
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Как ще реагират КЗП и КЗК при евентуална спекула след приемането на еврото? (ОБЗОР) Как ще реагират КЗП и КЗК при евентуална спекула след приемането на еврото? (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Безводие в Перник: Хората в града вече втори ден нямат вода заради...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Регионални
Столичният общински съвет прие бюджета на София за 2025 г.
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Борсите в САЩ отвориха на плюс след блокирането на митата на Тръмп
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Руски войски настъпват в Сумска област
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ