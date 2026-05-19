‘Bangaranga’ fever: The world sings and dances to the winning Eurovision Song Contest song by DARA

The "Bangaranga" euphoria is captivating more and more people, with enthusiasm for the song spreading far beyond Bulgaria.

In Cyprus, presenters of the television programme Pame Parea on Omega TV performed part of the choreography that DARA showcased on stage in Vienna during a live broadcast.

The Bangaranga craze has also travelled north to England. Political editor Christopher Hope and presenter Dawn Neesom demonstrated their own dance moves to the song on air.

Europe also became acquainted with the rhythm of Bangaranga through sign-language interpretation broadcast by the BBC, including during live coverage from Vienna on the night of the Eurovision final.

The excitement continued after the contest itself, with Croatia’s representatives appearing to thoroughly enjoy DARA’s entry.

The Bangaranga wave also reached the heart of Italian superstar Eros Ramazzotti. More than a month ago, during his tour, he was seen dancing to the song on one of Bulgaria’s largest concert stages.

Cypriot singer Eleni Foureira, who represented Cyprus at Eurovision in 2018, also danced alongside DARA at a Greek club ahead of the Bulgarian singer’s performance in Vienna.

Meanwhile, TikTok has been flooded with videos of people singing and dancing to Bangaranga. Among them is Xiuli, originally from China and now living in Bulgaria, whose video has attracted more than 92,000 views.

One of Bulgaria’s biggest music stars, Galena, has also been seen enjoying the Bangaranga craze.