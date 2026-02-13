Scandal and Accusations in Parliament over the 'Petrohan' Case

The scandal surrounding the so-called "Petrohan' case involving the mysterious deaths of six people in the Bulgarian mountains continues to deepen after the Prosecutor's Office forwarded witness testimonies and expert reports from the investigation to the Bulgarian Parliament on February 13.

MPs will not be permitted to disclose details concerning the private lives of those questioned, yet mutual accusations persisted in Parliament today. The central issue debated by lawmakers was whether there had been institutional inaction — and at what stage. The question also remains whether any new facts have emerged in the case.

Shortly before noon, the documents sent by the prosecution in connection with the investigation into the six deaths arrived in Parliament. Heated exchanges quickly followed in the corridors over who bears responsibility, whether politicians, parties or former ministers were involved, and whether any political protection had been provided.

At 11:40, all materials gathered so far in the “Petrohan” investigation were made available to MPs.

Speaker Raya Nazaryan said:

“Materials from pre-trial proceedings relating to the ‘Petrohan’ and Okolchitsa Peak case have been received by the parliamentary registry from the administrative head of the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office.”

The 'We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) coalition accused Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, of concealing information about cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the 'Petrohan' group.

Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chair of 'Yes, Bulgaria', said:

“Many people are wondering why the Minister of Interior, as well as the Chief Secretary, are hiding over the Petrohan case. They are hiding because they would have to present very interesting information — namely that in 2025 the organisation which stayed at the Petrohan lodge, these six individuals and possibly others, held joint tactical exercises with police units from Montana at the Montana training ground in April. They also held such exercises in May 2025, and in September 2025 the Montana police used a drone belonging to this organisation to conduct police actions. In 2025 the Minister of Interior was Daniel Mitov.”

WCC–DB also criticised former head of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime and current MP from 'MRF – New Beginning', Kalin Stoyanov, alleging that while leading the directorate he had suppressed a signal filed by one of the victims.

Bozhidar Bozhanov, also of 'Yes, Bulgaria':

“The involvement of the State Agency for National Security must be established. It must also be clarified why the Ministry of Interior failed to report to us on the signal submitted in 2022 and what was done about it while Kalin Stoyanov headed the anti-organised crime directorate.” Stoyanov rejected the accusations, saying:

“Since yesterday I have been hearing WCC–DB’s main slogan — ‘a thief calling to catch a thief’. At any moment it can be verified whether such a signal exists, who submitted it, when, and what it contained. It can also be established who assigned it to whom so it reached the operational officer concerned. Boyko Rashkov (Minister of Interior under the government of We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, when the report by the boy was filed in 2022) should come here and answer questions — he distributed a significant quantity of weapons to this group at the time, for reasons unknown. Mr Rashkov closed down the police station in Godech and at the same time shut down the Second Border Protection Unit of the Border Police. Where is Sandov (Minister of Environment at the time) to explain the agreement (with the NGO), where is Nadezhda Yordanova, where is Denkov, where is Treziev (Mayor of Sofia)? Did he declare the funds he provided?”

According to Vazrazhdane, the NGO in question enjoyed protection from the highest levels of the state.

Party leader Kostadin Kostadinov said:

“There is a protective umbrella over such sects, organisations and spiritual teachings linked to "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' and I believe that is clear to everyone.”

Meanwhile, 'There Is Such a People' announced it would introduce draft legislation obliging all NGOs to declare the origin of their donations, and likewise criticised "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria'.

MP Stanislav Balabanov said:

What has become clear from the public domain is that the reports filed in 2022 by the boy, who managed to escape from this sect on time, were covered up by the then leadership of the Ministry of Interior, whose minister at the time was Boyko Rashkov,

Rashkov declined to comment today. Other parliamentary parties did not take part in the debate.

The "Petrohan" case began at the start of February, when three men aged 45, 49, and 51 were found dead in a the burned-out lodge near the Petrohan pass - a mountain pass that connects Sofia district with the district of Montana, Northwestern Bulgaria.

Then, on February 8, the police discovered the bodies of three more people, two men aged 51 and 22 and a 15-year-old boy, in a camper van in the Okolchitsa Peak area.

